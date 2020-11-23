Inside Sanjay Dutt's Fam-Jam With Wife Maanayata And Twins Iqra, Shahraan

Sanjay Dutt with his family. (courtesy maanayata)

Highlights Maanayata Dutt posted videos on her Instagram stories

Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in 'Torbaaz'

He was last seen in 'Sadak 2'

Sanjay Dutt is busy catching up with wife Maanayata Dutt and twins Iqra and Shahraan. On Monday, Maanayata shared glimpses from Sanjay Dutt's well-spent family time on her Instagram stories. In one of the videos, the family of four can be seen happily posing together for the camera. In another video, the actor can be seen trying to photograph his twins Shahraan and Iqra. The now viral videos were originally posted by Maanayata Dutt on her Instagram stories and have now be shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actor on social media.

Check out the videos here:

On his kids' birthday last month, Sanjay Dutt shared the news of his recovery on social media. "Last few weeks were very difficult time for my family. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his bravest soldiers and today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious of the battle and be able to give them the best gift I can - the health and well-being of our family," read an excerpt from his statement.

Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata in the year 2008 and the couple are parents to 10-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has daughter Trishala. She stays with her grandparents in the Unites States Of America.

In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The film released on Disney+Hotstar in August. Earlier this year, he featured in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor's line-up of films includes KGF: Chapter 2, Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Shamshera.