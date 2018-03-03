Inside Ranveer Singh's Holi Party For Pharrell Williams

Highlights
- Ranveer Singh hosted the party for Pharrell Williams
- Mini Mathur, VJ Anusha and Ananya Pandey were in attendance
- Ranveer Singh danced to his popular songs Khali Bali and Malhari
Take a look at Pharrell Williams' post:
Mini Mathur, wife of director Kabir Khan (with whom Ranveer is making '83), became a "legend mom" by taking her children and their friends to the party. "Spent (Holi) dedicated to the company of the kids I love with yummy food and beautiful colours, figuring where Ranveer Singh gets his supersonic energy from."
Holi Mubarak everyone!! Clearly mine was spent dedicated to the company of the kids I love with yummy food and beautiful colours, figuring where @ranveersingh gets his supersonic energy from and ... oh I forgot ... @pharrell Thank you tanaaz for this I am now a "legend" mom apparently! #momlife #happyholi #pharrellwilliams #addidasoriginals
A glimpse of Ranveer Singh's "supersonic energy," which Mini Mathur mentioned in her post:
Can you equal Ranveer Singh's energy?
Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat," co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. He is currently filming Gully Boy, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar, who earlier worked with Ranveer in Dil Dhadakne Do. Ranveer Singh has also signed up for Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Kabir Khan's '83, the story of India's 1983 World Cup victory with emphasis on Kapil Dev's (Played by Ranveer) role in it.
