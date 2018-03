Inside Ranveer Singh's Holi Party For Pharrell Williams

Highlights Ranveer Singh hosted the party for Pharrell Williams Mini Mathur, VJ Anusha and Ananya Pandey were in attendance Ranveer Singh danced to his popular songs Khali Bali and Malhari

Ranveer Singh hosted a bright and colourful Holi party for international singer Pharrell Williams on Friday evening. VJ Anusha, Masterchef Australia alumna Sara Todd, Mini Mathur, Ananya Pandey attended Ranveer's colourful bash. Theactor was the life and soul of the party. He danced and played, in short he did everything, which would have made Pharrell Williams' Holi experience an unforgettable one. The Oscar-winning singer shared a couple of his solo shots, smeared in vibrant colours, with a few hashtags soon after the party. More pictures and videos were shared by some attendees and fan clubs.Take a look at Pharrell Williams' post:Mini Mathur, wife of director Kabir Khan (with whom Ranveer is making), became a "legend mom" by taking her children and their friends to the party. "Spent (Holi) dedicated to the company of the kids I love with yummy food and beautiful colours, figuring where Ranveer Singh gets his supersonic energy from."A glimpse of Ranveer Singh's "supersonic energy," which Mini Mathur mentioned in her post:Can you equal Ranveer Singh's energy? Here are some more pictures from the party:Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "," co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. He is currently filming, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar, who earlier worked with Ranveer in. Ranveer Singh has also signed up for Rohit Shetty'sand Kabir Khan's, the story of India's 1983 World Cup victory with emphasis on Kapil Dev's (Played by Ranveer) role in it.

