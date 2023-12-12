Inside Rajinikanth's 73rd Birthday Celebrations With Family

Rajinikanth with family. (courtesy: Chrissuccess)

Film veteran Rajinikanth celebrates his 73rd birthday today. On X (earlier known as Twitter), a picture of the superstar celebrating his birthday with family is going viral big time. It features him cutting the cake with his wife Latha, daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya Rajinikanth and other members of his family by his side. Meanwhile, a sea of fans gathered outside the superstar's Chennai residence to wish him on his special day. Here are some scenes from Rajinikanth's birthday festivities. Check it out:

See the viral photo from Rajinikanth's birthday celebrations:

Here is a video of fans stationed outside Rajinikanth's Chennai residence:

Rajinikanth debuted in the film industry in 1975 with Apoorva Raaganga. He has starred in over 160 films, most of which are in Tamil. Rajinikanth was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016. In 2021, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. The actor will next be seen in Lal Salaam, which is being directed by his filmmaker daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The superstar was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer.

Speaking about his 170th film, Rajinikanth told news agency PTI earlier this year, "I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message. I am going to shoot for my 170th movie... The title for the movie is not decided yet." He will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan in TJ Gnanavel's untitled film.

(With inputs from PTI)