Inside Priyanka Chopra's Beach Holiday In Cabo With Husband Nick And Daughter Malti Marie

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: jerrymimi)

Priyanka Chopra rang in the new year in Cabo in Mexico with her husband singer-actor Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie by her side. Inside pictures from their beach vacation have now been posted online by a fan page in which Priyanka can be seen wearing a white beach wear. Her husband Nick and daughter Malti Marie can also be seen in white outfits along with some friends of the couple. In another set of images, we can see Priyanka, who is dressed in a swimsuit, hugging Nick.

Take look at the picture posted online:

Earlier pictures of Priyanka Chopra partying with her mom Madhu Chopra and husband Nick Jonas had surfaced online. On Tuesday, a fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra posted some inside pictures from the star's new year celebrations with her family and friends in Cabo. In the pictures, we can see Priyanka, Nick and the actresses' mom Madhu Chopra wearing matching goggles with happy new year written on them. All three can be seen making funny faces at the camera. The pictures were shared alongside a caption that read, "Some of yesterday's celebration in Cabo."

Take a look at the post below:

Last month, Priyanka Chopra shared a set of happy pictures on her Instagram profile. The first click features Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas smiling with all their hearts as they pose together. She shared another click with Morgan Stewart McGraw. There are also photos of her holiday dinner with family. Our favourite click, however, is that of Priyanka Chopra posing with daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka Chopra captioned the post, "Lately."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.