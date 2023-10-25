On Dussehra, Pooja Hegde Brings Home A Swanky New Range Rover

Pooja Hegde pictured with hew new car.

From her recent Maldives vacation to kick-starting a new project with Shahid Kapoor, all eyes are rightly on Pooja Hegde. On the occasion of Dussehra, Pooja was spotted in her swanky new Range Rover SV in Mumbai. In the video, Pooja, dressed in a blue Anarkali suit, is seen stepping out of her new ride. Pooja's latest purchase reportedly cost Rs 4 Crore. The beauty on wheels comes with a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 294 kW motor that delivers a combined power of 404.5 kW. With a maximum speed limit of 234km/h, the car features a front bumper and grille design that come with digital LED headlights. Its infotainment features offer a 33.27 cm (13.1) touchscreen, rear seat entertainment and head-up display.

Pooja Hegde has an impressive collection of cars. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress reportedly owns a Porsche Cayenne, a Jaguar and an Audi Q-7.Before this, Pooja Hegde was in Maldives for her birthday. The actress enjoyed the time of her life on her exotic vacation.

Pooja Hegde has also kick-started her next project with Shahid Kapoor. Pooja on Tuesday unveiled the first look of Shahid Kapoor's character from the film. The actress has also shared two pictures and revealed that Shahid will be essaying the role of Deva. The picture shows Shahid carrying an intense look with a gun in his hand. The next picture is from the “Muhurat” shot of the film. Along with the photos, Pooja wrote, “Brace yourselves for the fearless Deva, releasing in cinemas 11.10.2024 - Dussehra 2024.”

The makers haven't revealed the name of the project but it is backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur and helmed by Rosshan Andrrews.