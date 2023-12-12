Inside Pics From Lin Laishram And Randeep Hooda's Reception Party, Courtesy Mona Singh

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: monajsingh)

Made In Heaven star Mona Singh, who was one of the guests at the star-studded wedding reception party of newlyweds Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda, has shared some inside pictures from the party last night. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who got married last month as per Meitei rituals, threw a reception party for their friends from the industry on Monday night. From Mona Singh to Bollywood couple Tamannaah and Vijay, the party was attended by some of the biggest stars from the film fraternity. A day after the party, Mona Singh shared some inside pics in which she can be seen looking lovely in an evening gown. She also struck a pose with the lovely couple, who looked their best. Lin can be spotted in a red saree while Randeep looks dapper in black.

Sharing the pictures, Mona Singh wrote,"Congratulations Lin Randeep wish u a very happy married life."

Take a look at the post here:

Several videos of the couple grooving to Bollywood songs have gone viral on social media. A new video of the couple from their wedding receptionhas surfaced. In the video, we can see Randeep and Lin dancing to Patakha Guddi, a song from Randeep's film Highway. The video was captioned, "Omg this video of #RandeepHooda and #LinLaishram reception is the cutest thing on internet today!! Look at her singing his song and dancing with him, their expressions are the sweetest." Take a look at the video here:

Omg this video of #RandeepHooda and #LinLaishram reception is the cutest thing on internet today!! Look at her singing his song and dancing with him, their expressions are the sweetest. 🥰🔥 pic.twitter.com/gjN2azfpQN — Thriller Soundtrack Music (@sandeeprathi100) December 12, 2023

Randeep Hooda shared a couple of images from his reception party. He was dressed in black while Lin chose red for the occasion. Randeep wrote in the caption, "In our eternal garden of Eden." Take a look:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared wedding pictures on their Instagram profiles. The actor was dressed in a Pheijom and kurta that he wore with a turban (Kokyet). Lin wore a traditional Potloi. The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. Sharing the pictures, Randeep and Lin wrote in the caption, "From today, we are One." Take a look at the post here:

Randeep Hooda is known for films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Heroine while Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman from Manipur.