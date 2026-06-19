From Elon Musk To Josh Brolin: The Powerful Names Linked To Peter Thiel’s Secret Retreat

A closely guarded guest list from one of the world's most exclusive gatherings has reportedly been revealed, offering a rare look inside a private network of the biggest names in technology, politics and entertainment.

According to Wired and The Hollywood Reporter, the organization at the center of the attention is Dialog, an invitation-only group founded in 2006 by billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel.

Every year, Dialog hosts a private retreat where influential figures gather for discussions, networking and off-the-record conversations. The event is known for keeping a low profile, with participants encouraged to speak freely away from public scrutiny.

A Mix Of Tech Leaders, Politicians And Celebrities

This year's guest list includes several major figures from the worlds of business and government, including Elon Musk, Jared Kushner, Ted Cruz, Scott Bessent, Neal Mohan, Sarah Bond and Greg Brockman, as per a report by The Daily Mail.

Hollywood is also well represented. Among the names reportedly attending are Josh Brolin, Scooter Braun, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Sophia Bush. Other reported attendees include composer Benj Pasek, media executive Isaac Lee and journalist Ezra Klein.

Sessions Cover A Wide Range Of Topics

Dialog sessions often tackle unusual and wide-ranging subjects. Reported discussion titles include "Money (Does?) Buy Happiness", "Build-a-Cult", "Bring Back Nuclear", "How's Your Sex Life?" and "Navigating WWIII".

The event is designed to encourage conversations across different industries and political viewpoints, with attendees discussing technology, culture, business and global issues.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Responds

After reports about the gathering gained attention online, Gordon-Levitt addressed his involvement in a lengthy Instagram statement.

"I understand why people have questions and are suspicious. Some of the headlines and posts circulating about this are alarming, if not bizarre. So let me clarify," he wrote.

The actor added, "I have been to two Dialog conferences. But, I do not know Peter Thiel. I've never met him. I've never spoken with him or his representatives. I've never seen him at an event. From what I've read about his views, we are political and ideological opposites."

He also said, "At the Dialog conferences I've been to, there were a wide variety of people, with a wide variety of opinions, some I agreed with, some I didn't. I can't speak to every person named in the reporting, but my experience was not of a single ideological gathering."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Brolin told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor "would like to know what the f**k he got himself into".

A Secretive Organization

According to Axios, Dialog presents itself as a space where influential people can exchange ideas away from social media, news coverage and public pressure. The publication previously reported that the group was exploring plans for a dedicated campus near Washington, D.C., for future events. This year's retreat is expected to take place in Dublin, Ireland, in August.

The renewed attention on Dialog also shines a spotlight on Thiel, the billionaire investor known for co-founding PayPal and Palantir. Over the years, he has become one of Silicon Valley's most influential and closely watched figures, often attracting attention for his political views, investments and private gatherings.