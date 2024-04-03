Inside Kapil Sharma's Birthday Video With Wife Ginni And Friend Sunil Grover

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: mr_satyam26k9)

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma celebrated his 43rd birthday in the presence of family, friends and cast of his recently released show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Tuesday. A day after, an inside video from the celebration went viral on social media. In the video posted by singer Guru Randhawa, Kapil Sharma can be seen cutting a Netflix-themed cake, and he feeds the first bite to wife Ginni Chatrath. His friend Sunil Grover can also be seen making an appearance in the video as he sings "Happy Birthday" for the Zwigato actor.

Check out Kapil Sharma's birthday video:

Birthday celebration 🥳

Belated happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9 Bhai 🥂



HBD KAPIL SHARMA pic.twitter.com/WJkEiiupzf — HBD laado/Kapil Bhai 🥳 (@mr_satyam26k9) April 2, 2024

Guru Randhawa also wished the comedian on his birthday. He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday paji @kapilsharma @gurjot_bu @marcrandhawa.”

A day earlier, Kapil Sharma received the cutest birthday wish from his friend Sunil Grover. Sunil, who starred in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year, posted dropped a photo with Kapil Sharma on his X handle and wished him “health, happiness and joy” on his birthday. “Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 pah ji. Wish you health, happiness and joy, keep entertaining, ab toh export quality hai Lots of love. ,” the actor-comedian wrote. Check out the post here:

For the unversed, comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover recently united for the Netflix project The Great Indian Kapil Show. Sunil Grover previously featured in Kapil Sharma's shows such as Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Sunil Grover left the show following an alleged incident where Kapil Sharma reportedly mistreated him during a flight from Melbourne in 2017. Since then, the two have not worked together. The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show had actor Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and their mother Neetu Kapoor as guests.