Inside Isha Ambani's Party With Katrina Kaif, Shanaya Kapoor And Others. Courtesy - Orry, Of Course

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: orry1)

Isha Ambani celebrated the first birthday of her twins Aadiya and Krishna by hosting a grand party at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on November 18. Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, who was also among the guests who attended the party, has now shared inside pictures from the party featuring Katrina Kid, Rasha Thadani, Shanaya Kapoor and others. Dressed in a colourful shirt and a matching pair of shorts, Orry was seen posing with Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif, who looked stunning in a arose-colored dress. Orry captioned the picture with Katrina as, "Sometimes i look at my friends and think to myself where did I find these weirdos. But then i think.. what would i do without them."

In another picture, he shared the frame with his close friend Shanaya Kapoor. The note below her picture read, "I miss you like an idiot misses the point."

Rasha Thadani, another guest at the party, also featured in Orry's Instagram feed. Orry captioned her picture as, "A bad attitude is like a flat tire, you can't go anywhere until you change it."

Orry was also seen posing with host Isha. In another picture, he shared the frame with his close friend Radhika Merchant. Radhika is Anant Ambani's fiancee.

Other guests at the party included, Shah Rukh Khan, rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur etc.. Arpita Khan Sharma also attended with her kids, Ahil and Ayat. Among others were cricketers Hardik Pandya with wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya.