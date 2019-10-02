Inside Hina Khan's Birthday Celebrations With Friends. See Trending Pics

Hina Khan photographed with a friend during her birthday party. (Image courtesy: hk.universee)

Highlights Hina Khan celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday Pics from Hina's birthday celebrations are going viral on social media Hina Khan was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Hina Khan turned 32 on Wednesday and she did it in style. The actress celebrated her special day along with friends and colleagues, pictures from which have been shared by several fan clubs dedicated to her on Instagram. The birthday girl picked a classic LBD (little black dress) for her special day, which she paired with a pair of black polka-dotted sheer mesh stockings. Hina finished her look with a pink fur, a pink sash and a little tiara, which gave her a princess like appeal. TV actors Mohit Malhotra and Nidhi Uttam joined the actress for her birthday celebrations.

Take a look at pictures from Hina Khan's birthday celebrations here:

We also chanced upon several videos from the actress' 32nd birthday celebrations. In some videos, Hina could be seen blowing the candles on her birthday cake while in others, she could be seen dancing on the song Tera Hi Jalwa from Salman Khan's 2009 film Wanted.

Check out the videos here:

Hina Khan became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She even participated in television reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

