Inside Deepika Padukone's Dinner Date With Mom Ujjala

Deepika Padukone's dinner date with mom Ujjala

Deepika Padukone, who is all set to welcome her first child with Ranveer Singh in September this year, stepped out for a dinner date with her mom Ujjala Padukone on Saturday night.For the dinner outing, mom-to-be Deepika was seen exiting a restaurant with her family. She was seen in a floral top, denims, and white sneakers. She also carried a bag. She tied her hair into a bun. Ujjala wore a printed shirt, pants, and black shoes. Take a look at the pictures from last night:

On Friday as well, Deepika Padukone was seen spending quality time with her mom and other family members. Deepika Padukone was her usual stunning self in a denim jacket that she wore with a black dress. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings and kept her make-up minimal.

See photos from Deepika Padukone's dinner date here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The star couple announced that they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September.

Last week, Deepika Padukone shared pictures from a shoot on Instagram and she simply captioned it, "Sunshine state of mind..." Take a look at the photos here:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She has a super busy schedule ahead. She will star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Singham Again. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.