Inside Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Celebrations With Salman Khan And Family

Arbaaz instagrammed the video. (Courtesy: Arbaaz Khan)

Arbaaz Khan celebrated his 56th birthday with near and dear ones last night. Arbaaz Khan was joined by his brothers Salman, Sohail, sisters Alvira and Arpita. The Hello Brother actor shared an inside video from his celebrations and it's all about love. The reel shows Arbaaz at his cake cutting ceremony. All the siblings are by his side. They are singing "happy birthday" for Arbaaz and the birthday boy is also singing the song along with them. The reel video features a caption too. It read, "About last night" with emojis. Sharing the video on feed, Arbaaz Khan put the hashtags "siblings" and "familytime". Sussanne Khan wished him and wrote, "Happy birthday Arbaaz. Have a wonderful year!!"

Take a look at Arbaaz Khan's video:

Along with his siblings, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan also attended the bash. Arpita Sharma's husband Aayush Sharma also marked his presence.

At Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash, Salman Khan's style statement caught our attention. The Dabangg actor teamed up his grey shirt with pink pants.

Arbaaz Khan recently talked about his family dynamics in an interview. Arbaaz Khan, during his interview with Bollywood Bubble, said that his father Salim Khan never "imposed" Helen on his children. Helen didn't try to "separate" them from each other either. Elaborating his thoughts, Arbaaz Khan told Bollywood Bubble, "My father never imposed Helen aunty on us. He knew that our mother was very important to us, and he had another woman in his life, but she had her own space. Helen aunty never tried to separate us either. She was just happy that there was somebody in her life who cared for her. She knew that he had his own family, his own wife, and kids, so she didn't want to disrupt that."

Arbaaz Khan started his career with Daraar. He is known for movies like Hello Brother, Garv: Pride and Honour, Hulchul, Dabangg. He has also featured in Sony Liv series Tanaav. Arbaaz Khan has turned producer as well. He has also directed Dabangg 2.