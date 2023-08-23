India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: Shah Rukh Khan Borrows Yes Boss Line 'Chaand Taare'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: iamsrk )

There's a Shah Rukh Khan song for every occasion, even for India's historic moon landing. A billion hearts are full after Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing near the moon's South Pole. Among the flood of emotion overwhelming the Internet is a post from Shah Rukh Khan who found the perfect lines from a song featuring himself to sum up the moment. SRK posted a photo shared by the ISRO handle and borrowed from the song Chaand Taare that featured in his 1997 film Yes Boss.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan sings Chaand Taare to his co-star Juhi Chawla and the romantic lyrics lend themselves perfectly to India's moon touchdown. “Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon (I will pluck the moon and stars and spread them across the world),” SRK wrote, adding: “Aaj india aur ISRO chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon.”

India is now in the elite space club and is the first country to have landed near the moon's South Pole where traces of water have been detected. Chandrayaan-3's Lander Vikram made its touchdown at 6.04 pm. For the next 14 days, the Pragyan Rover will send images and data from the moon's surface. India is the fourth country to land a rover on the moon after USSR/Russia, USA and China.

Shah Rukh Khan, last seen in the blockbuster Pathaan, has another big release coming up next month – director Atlee's Jawan co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.