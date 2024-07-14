Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kamal Haasan's Film Is At Rs 43 Crore And Counting

A screengrab from Indian 2 trailer.(Image courtesy: Lyca Productions)

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 hit the screens on Friday and it garnered around ₹ 18.2 crore net at the India box office on its second day for all languages, reported Sacnilk. Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, directed by Shankar. In the film, Kamal Haasan revives the role of Senapathy. The film clashed with Sudha Kongara's Sarfira at the box office. Sarfira, a remake of Sudha Kongara's National Award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, features Akshay Kumar along with Radikka Madan, Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas.

Meanwhile, Lyca Productions, the makers of the film, shared some photos from the Indian 2 premiere on Instagram. "Stars converge at the Indian 2 premiere show. The excitement is off the charts," read the caption on the post. Siddharth's plus one was the usual suspect - actor and his fiancee Aditi Rao Hydari. The couple co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. Rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds in 2022 after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday. They announced their engagement in March this year.

Speaking about his film Indian 2 on the film's release day, veteran actor Kamal Haasan told NDTV's Sam Daniel, "We have made up for everything we lacked in the first part and more. Whether it's the budget, the technicians, the technicality, or the gadgets." When asked about his transformation in the film, Kamal Haasan described it as "gratifying" and added, "By now, I'm used to it. The only thing is the result if it's gratifying, all the pain is worth it," he said.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Indian 2 also features Siddharth, S J Suryah, Bobby Simha, Gulshan Grover and late Nedumudi Venu. The film released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.