In Which Taapsee Pannu Is 'Partly Proud, Partly Embarrassed' By A Throwback Pic

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: taapsee )

Highlights Taapsee Pannu shared a post on Tuesday

She posted a throwback picture

Taapsee was last seen in Thappad

Just like everyone else, Taapsee Pannu also has that one photo in her throwback pitara that makes her "partly proud and partly embarrassed." The actress flipped through the pages of her school diaries on Tuesday and shared an old photo of herself from the time when she was appointed as the Head Girl of her school. Sharing the photo, Taapsee added a dash of humour to express how overwhelmed she felt when her "dream came true." In the picture, Taapsee can be seen dressed in a school uniform with her teachers standing next to her during the oath ceremony in the school.

Taapsee began her post like this: "Ok, so this one is another major throwback which makes me partly proud and partly embarrassed. Since the time I knew what being a prefect in school is, I had dreamt to be the Head Girl of my school and this was the day that dream came true. One of those rare things in life I planned and it actually happened (considering all my other plans for life have failed but probably for good)."

The actress hilariously added: "Standing there taking oath, I am probably just lost in thought of how when you wish for something so bad, it can actually come true and that's why probably I am (embarrassingly) not looking ahead! Which I should! Considering the Head Boy is more interested to look into my camera, I don't think I should be the only one embarrassed about this picture." LOL.

Taapsee Pannu's throwback pictures always delight us. Last month, she posted a photo of herself from the time when she was a kid and wrote: "Don't remember any story behind this one just that it reminds me since when I have the 'killer instincts'."

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Thappad. She has Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta her kitty.