In Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pic, The Internet Spotted Rana Daggubati

Don't think Samantha Ruth Prabhu was aware that husband Naga Chaitanya and colleague Rana Daggubati would steal the limelight while Instagramming a photo of herself from a party. Samantha appears to have returned from her honeymoon in London just in time to attend what looks like a wedding reception in Chennai. Samantha and Naga arrived at the party together, where they hung out with their friends from the industry, pictures of which have been shared by Samantha. But that's not what's keeping the Internet busy. Instagram followers of Samantha are too amused with the two stars in the background, one of who they think is Rana while Naga can be spotted with some concentration.
For one of the photos, while you may be preoccupied with Samantha's million dollar smile or her Anamika Khanna outfit, some of her followers have spotted the Baahubali star and Naga Chaitanya in the background. "There is Chay behind you!" read an excited comment while another one added: "Look at Rana and Chay behind!" "I'm the one who can see Rana and Chay are at back," another follower pointed out. "Chay is speaking with Raana!" said another fan.
Do you also think that's Rana Daggubati chatting up with Naga Chaitanya? Tell us in the comments below.
Here are some more photos from the party:
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had two wedding ceremonies in Goa last month. The Hindu wedding was on October 6 and was followed by a Christian ceremony on October 7. Samantha has filled up her wedding album on Instagram with dream-like photos and followed them up with updates from London. The star couple are currently busy with work commitments but will also have a lavish wedding reception in Hyderabad, the date for which has not been decided yet.