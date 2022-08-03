In Pics: Shehnaaz Gill Hilariously Sums Up Her 'Spa Time'

Shehnaaz Gill shared this pic (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill gave a glimpse of her "spa time" in her latest post, except that these images aren't what one would expect them to be. She, in fact, rolls up in the mud during her off-road trip. Dressed in black, Shehnaaz seems happy literally covered in mud and captions her pictures: "Spa time [a white heart emoji] off roading." The post prompted hilarious comments like "so down to earth" and other comments filled with awe like "wow queen." The string of images feature the Bigg Boss star laying on the mud, rubbing some more of it on her legs and then finally washing it all off.

Take a look at her post below:



Shehnaaz recently collaborated with fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who is starring in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba. The second season of the show was recently aired and as part of the promotional event, Shehneez and Masaba joined together to talk about various things. They even answered fan questions which were answered with LOL replies. A fan asked Shehnaaz to marry him and the actress said, "I am very difficult to deal with. I am not a good listener. You have to listen to me talking for 24 hours and you also have to say good things about me."

Shehnaaz Gill last featured in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She will star in the forthcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. The film will mark her debut performance in Bollywood.