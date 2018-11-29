In Pics: Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Sheth's Anniversary Vacation In Bali

Ishita Dutta with Vatsal Sheth (Courtesy vattyboy)

Actor couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth took time off their busy work schedules for an anniversary vacation in Bali. Both Ishita and Vatsal shared glimpses from their Bali vacation diaries on their respective Instagram timeline and going by the pictures and videos we can totally see that the duo are having a gala time together. Ishita Dutta married Vatsal Sheth on November 28 last year and the couple celebrated their first anniversary on Wednesday. Sharing an amazing moment from his anniversary celebration, Vatsal posted a picture on Instagram and wrote: "Happy first anniversary my love, Ishita Dutta." He accompanied the post with hashtags "#firstanniversary", "#couplegoals", "#bali", "#indonesia" and "#traveldiaries". Ishita Dutta also wished Vatsal with an anniversary post on Instagram which read: "Happy Anniversary Vatsal Sheth. It has been such an amazing year... Thank you Vatty for everything I love u so, so much."

Here are more photos from Ishita and Vatsal's Bali vacation:

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's wedding took place in Mumbai last year. The couple opted for a simple wedding, which was attended by their families and close friends. Actors Sohail Khan and Bobby Deol were also part of the wedding festivities.

Vatsal Sheth started his career with television series Just Mohabbat. He also featured in films like Taarzan and Heroes. The actor returned to television in a negative role in Ek Hasina Thi. He was last seen on the small screen in Haasil, co-starring Zayed Khan.

Ishita Dutta is the younger sister of actress Tanushree Dutta. Ishita made her Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam in 2015. She also featured in 2017's Firangi, which also featured Kapil Sharma.