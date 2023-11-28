In Pics: Inside An Amitabh Bachchan Retrospective In France, Courtesy Daughter Shweta

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Shweta Bachchan delighted fans and followers on Tuesday by sharing some timeless frames, featuring her dad and superstar Amitabh Bachchan, on her Instagram feed. It so happened that Shweta Bachchan, the first born of actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, recently travelled to France to attend the Festival des 3 Continents in Nantes to represent her father and present his films at 'Amitabh Bachchan: Big B Forever'- a retrospective featuring nine of the actor's iconic films between November 25 to December 3. On Tuesday, Shweta treated her fans to some inside pictures from the festival. Her post consisted of stills from Amitabh Bachchan's iconic films including Silsila, Don, to name a few. The most endearing of the lot was however the picture showing Shweta Bachchan standing below a life-sized picture of her dad.

Even cooler than her post was the caption that Shweta wrote alongside it. It read, "Whose your daddy! @amitabhbachchan retrospective at the Festival des 3 Continents in Nantes, Paris."

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has gifted his Juhu bungalow, Prateeksha, to his daughter Shweta Bachchan. As per a report by Money Control, a gift deed was signed on November 8, and ₹ 50.65 lakh was paid as stamp duty. The bungalow, which falls under the Vithal Nagar Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, is spread across two plots. The size of the plots are 890.47 sq m and 674 sq. The valuation of the property is ₹ 50 crore, reported India Today. Prateeksha is located at a distance of one kilometer from Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa.

As per Vogue India, Prateeksha was the first house bought by Amitabh Bachchan. The actor used to live with his parents — legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and Teji Bachchan. The house was named by the veteran poet himself.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a special bond with his daughter Shweta Bachchan. On the actor's birthday, Shweta picked some happy pictures of the two and shared them on Instagram. Her note read, “Happy 81st Papa. Big shoes ( and hugs ) no one can ever manage to fill.”

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 - AD. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a key role. Deepika and Big B will also share the screen space in the Hindi remake of The Intern.