In Pics: Glimpses Of Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai Home

Kareena Kapoor with son Jeh. (courtesy: galliganalexandra)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted friends at their Bandra residence in Mumbai on Monday, pictures from which were shared by the star couple's friend Alexandra Galligan on her Instagram profile. In the pictures we got glimpses of Kareena and Saif's house. In one of the pictures shared by Alexandra, Kareena Kapoor can be seen happily posing with son Jeh. She captioned the post: "An amazing amma." In another shot, Kareena Kapoor can be seen posing with elder son Taimur, while husband Saif Ali Khan stands next to the swimming pool. The third picture features Saif Ali Khan posing next to Taimur.

Here's a picture of Kareena Kapoor with son Jeh. How adorable.

Glimpse of another corner of the star couple's house. Also, Saif Ali Khan posing with son Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor with son Taimur. Can you spot Saif Ali Khan in the backdrop, standing by the pool?

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. They got married in 2012. They are also parents to Taimur, 5. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh in February , last year.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy. The actress will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's untitled film, co-starring Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Saif Ali Khan has a super busy schedule. Saif's line-up of films includes Hunter and Adipurush. Last year, the actor featured in Tandav,Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actor will also star in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan.