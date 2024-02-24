In Pics: 'Asli Heera Of Heeramandi' Sanjay Leela Bhansali With His Muses

BTS photos from Heeramandi sets. (courtesy: aditiraohydari)

As filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates his 61st birthday, the stars of his next magnum opus, Heeramandi, dropped some BTS pictures from the sets of the series. Heeramandi boasts of an impressive ensemble cast that includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. All the posts shared by the actors, were accompanied by extensive notes about the filmmaker and his craft. Manisha Koirala, who has previously worked with the filmmaker in Khamoshi: The Musical, wrote, "Happy birthday dear Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is clearly amongst the greats in Indian cinema! I had seen the spark in the beginning but noooo one could tell at what heights you would reach! Still the journey continues...So very proud of you my dear friend."

She added in her note, "While working with you I was mesmerised with all the qualities I witnessed ,your precision and attention to details and your grand vision or your sense of aesthetics and beauty, you work ethics, 24/7 you live for cinema.. but to top all that your simple lifestyle... juxtapose to grand films you make!! You are an artist par excellence! Here wishing you best in everything you do.. Heeramandi and more."

See Manisha Koirala's post here:

Aditi Rao Hydari, whose previous collaboration with the filmmaker was in "Padmaavat," shared a still from Heeramandi and she wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest Sanjay sir. Thank you for the unending inspiration. Thank you for your genius mind, your heart full of love, for never ever allowing us to give up! Thank you for your fierce passion, for being the most amazing teacher, the endless beauty, the detail, the laughter, the music, the dancing , the yummiest ghar ka nashta which is like an Akshay patram. And most most importantly thank you for your love , and the belief Thank you for being you Sanjay Sir. May you always be surrounded by all that you love and all the people who love you. Love you sir."

Richa Chadha shared an extensive note for the ace filmmaker, an excerpt from which read, "Dear Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I can describe my life as an actor by dividing my career into two parts... pre-SLB and post SLB! What can I even say about you? We know how we feel. We know the point where our ideas meet mid-air and give birth to magic... no words are uttered, the set looks on... but a gaze is exchanged and a new character is born each time, a character that will outlive both you and me... and that is your love-soaked, moist-eyed gift to the world. I love you."

Sonakshi Sinha's post for the filmmaker read, "Chamakte aap ho, chamkaate humein ho... happy birthday to the Asli heera of #HeeraMandi, Sanjay sir. Love and Respect always, From your Asli Sona."

Sharmin Segal, wrote this in her birthday wish for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, "Happy Birthday to my Biggest Inspiration, most solid support system, best teacher and toughest critic. I am who I am because of you. I'm privileged to have worked with you and witnessed the genius that is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Every project I have worked on my respect for you increases 10x, because you are constantly trying to improve yourself in all aspects. People call you a school of cinema. But you are so much more than that, you are one of the strongest, most intuitive, sharpest mind that I know and I'm really lucky to have you as a part of my life. I promise to never take that for granted."

Sanjeeda Shaikh, who is also a part of Heeramandi, wrote in an Instagram entry, "You super human. You are a gift for every actor and I got it. You have made a lasting impact in my life. Will never forget your kindness and patience. Thankyou for always believing in me and pushing me to reach my full potential. Thankyou for connecting me with myself on a deeper level. Your dedication and love for your work is impeccable. Stay you. Nobody like you. Happy birthday sir."

Heeramandi will showcase the story of the courtesans of Lahore and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives. It will be set in pre-independent India. It is slated to release on Netflix.