In Pics: A Round Up Of Alia Bhatt's Hope Gala Album

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who was in London to host the Hope Gala this year, documented moments from her time there and shared it on Instagram. Sharing a carousel post, Alia Bhatt wrote, "I had the great pleasure of hosting an evening that was truly special, brimming with so much love, purpose, and hope. Thank you Mandarin Oriental for bringing our vision to life, and to Salaam Bombay Foundation for empowering and supporting young lives, providing them with what they need for a brighter tomorrow. Hope Gala 2024." In the comments section, Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan commented, "Wonderful."

Check out Alia Bhatt's post here:

Alia Bhatt also shared pictures from the gala on her Instagram stories. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt shared details about her outfit designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and she wrote, "Wearing an archival Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla piece, a 30-year-old vintage saree paired with a modern-day blouse for the special night."

On the work front, last year Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi last year. The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina.