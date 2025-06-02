Viral Video: Telugu Actress Kalpika Ganesh's War Of Words With Hyderabad Pub Staff

Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh, known for films such as HIT: The First Case and Yashoda, had an altercation with the staff of a Hyderabad pub while celebrating her birthday last week. The actress, who turned 34 on May 27, shared a video on social media in she is seen arguing with the staff over a complimentary cake.

What

Kalpika posted a video of the incident on Instagram. In the clip, one of the pub's staff members is heard asking the actor to settle the bill.

When she refuses to pay, he accuses her of "spoiling her birthday" and purposely badmouthing the outlet.

In the same clip, Kalpika says that restaurants across the city offer a complimentary birthday cake on their own.

The staff from the pub accuses the actress of getting a complimentary cake on her tab, adding "We try to do as much as we can".

The video ends with Kalpika crumpling the bill and throwing it away.

According to MoneyControl, Kalpika shared the reason behind the altercation in a series of follow-up Instagram Stories. The actress revealed that she was with a physically challenged friend when the pub staff behaved rudely and was verbally abusive towards them.

An investigation into the matter is underway, reported the website.

The actress mentioned that she wanted to bring her cake for the celebration, but the staff didn't allow it. Things escalated when a staff member allegedly "threw a brownie like trash" on their table, making the situation even tenser.

Kalpika claimed that she was locked inside the pub for about 30 minutes while around 20 people verbally abused her. Later, she went to the police and filed a complaint, but said the police treated her like a criminal.

"It was never a cake issue. Mostly, it was about the way we didn't get treated with any kind of dignity and respect," she wrote.

Internet's Reaction To The Controversy

While many social media users weren't amused by Kalpika's behaviour

One of the users pointed out, "Pubs and businesses don't offer things for free, they operate to serve and not as a charity."

Another said, if a missing free cake ruined your birthday, maybe the problem isn't the pub.

"It's the fact that nobody cared enough to bring you one. Stay mad.Imagine dealing with this tantrum over CAKE. Next time, try Domino's...they give free dessert to kids."

One of the followers accused her for just telling her side of the story.

"... But as I see it's clear that you are making an issue out of something that's very simple, why you need to expect something for free when it's their business."

Few took her side in the comments box of her post.

A post read, "We Must See two sides Of Coin."

In A Nutshell

Kalpika is in the middle of the controversy which many are claiming is of her own making. The actress got into an argument with the staff of a Hyderabad-based pub over a complimentary cake on her birthday.