Band <i>Baaja</i> And Alia Bhatt: Watch Her <i>Desi</i> Moves At A Friend's Wedding

Fresh after her Cannes 2025 debut, Alia Bhatt is now in Spain for her friend's wedding. She is there to celebrate the union of her BFF Tanya Saha Gupta and David Angelov. On Tuesday, May 28, pictures and videos of the actress having a gala time at the venue surfaced on the internet.

In one video posted by a fan page on X, Alia Bhatt is seen grooving with the bridesmaids. She exudes feminine-chic charm in a white embellished bralette, matching blazer, and a cream-hued skirt. Minimal accessories and makeup sealed her look. The bride and groom also dance joyfully beside her.

Alia Bhatt at her friend's wedding ???? pic.twitter.com/VE3fEWgf07 — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) May 28, 2025

In another photo, Alia Bhatt strikes a stylish pose with her girl gang. Don't miss her radiant smile as she gazes at the bride affectionately. She holds her good friend and actress Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor's hands in the snap.

Alia Bhatt at her friend's wedding ???? pic.twitter.com/JcvOHCGzLC — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) May 28, 2025

Alia Bhatt doing a bhangra step as the dhol players beat on the drums had us screaming ‘adorable'. She also makes a heart gesture with her hand before smiling beamingly.

Alia Bhatt at her friend's wedding ???? pic.twitter.com/QvRtLvMXRg — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) May 28, 2025

Previously, another video of Alia Bhatt from the pre-wedding functions went viral. It showed the Jigra actress clicking a photo with the bride and groom, alongside a close group of friends. Her OOTD stole the spotlight.

Alia Bhatt embraced boho vibes in a multi-coloured kalidar lehenga and mustard yellow blouse. She tied her spunky avatar with a purple bandana and uber-cool black sunglasses.

Alia Bhatt at her friend's wedding ???? pic.twitter.com/ARLOOPIgW4 — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) May 27, 2025

Here's a video of Alia Bhatt laughing uncontrollably as someone showers flower petals on Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt at her friend's wedding ???? pic.twitter.com/hvI5Vu5wBQ — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) May 26, 2025

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt walked the Cannes red carpet in a stunning Schiaparelli gown from the Spring 2025 couture collection. For the closing ceremony on May 24, she chose a custom Gucci saree.

Workwise, Alia Bhatt has a couple of films lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in director Shiv Rawail's spy actioner Alpha. The film, a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe, is expected to release on December 25.

Alia Bhatt also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.