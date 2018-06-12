In Hema Malini's Rare Throwback Post, A Pic From Sholay. Can You Identify The Other Person?

Sholay remains one of my favourite for many reasons. Sharing a photo shared by my fan where director Ramesh Sippy is explaining me the scene. And you can clearly see those pages in my hand. I had to rattle off 4 pages of "Basanti" dialogues. This is the scene just before that "tanga" chase scene by Gabbar goons. #throwbackmemory #sholay

