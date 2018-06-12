In Hema Malini's Rare Throwback Post, A Pic From Sholay. Can You Identify The Other Person?

No, it's not Thursday yet. But we guess veteran actress Hema Malini didn't want to wait till Thursday to post this epic picture from the sets of her 1975 epic film Sholay. The post is rare as Hema Malini doesn't really post throwback pictures on Instagram. (It was sent to her by a fan). In the picture, Hema Malini shares the frame with Sholay director Ramesh Sippy, who is explaining a particular scene to her. "Sholay remains one of my favourite for many reasons. Sharing a photo shared by my fan, where director Ramesh Sippy is explaining me the scene. And you can clearly see those pages in my hand. I had to rattle off four pages of Basanti dialogues. This is the scene just before that tanga chase scene by Gabbar goons," Hema Malini, 69, explained.
The picture has made the Internet very happy and comments like "it's a legendary picture" and "memorable" have been posted.
In Sholay, Hema Malini, who played Basanti, was paired opposite Dharmendra (Veeru). Basanti was a horse-carriage (tanga) driver. Amitabh Bachchan (Jai) and Jaya Bachchan (Radha) were also part of the film. Amjad Khan played Gabbar, a powerful dacoit. Sholay is considered to be one of the classic films till date.
CommentsHema Malini married Dharmendra in 1979. The couple are parents to daughters Esha and Ahana. Esha, also an actress, is married to businessman Bharat Takhtani. Their daughter Radhya was born last October. Ahana and husband Daniel Vohra have a son.
Hema Malini is also known for hit films like Johny Mera Naam, Seeta Aur Geeta, Naseeb and Satte Pe Satta . She was last seen in 2017's Telugu film Gautamiputra Satakarni.