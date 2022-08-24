In Cryptic Tweet, Amitabh Bachchan Explains He Wants To Speak His Mind But Can't. Because...

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, has been super active on microblogging site Twitter. The actor, on Tuesday evening, shared a cryptic tweet, in which he wrote that he has a lot to say but he refrains from it because everything becomes an issue these. He tweeted: "Kuch batein karne ka mann karta hai, par karein toh kaise karein, har baat toh aajkal baat ban jati hai (I feel like speaking about some things, but how to do it, as everything becomes an issue these days)." Over the last few months, Twitter has been buzzing with the trend of boycotting Bollywood films. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan and Hrithik Roshan and his film Vikram Vedha have all been on the list of boycott of Twitter users.

T 4387 - — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Big B also shared un update on his health. He revealed that he has contracted the virus. He wrote: "Have just tested covid+ positive... All those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also."

T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone. Earlier, late actor Rishi Kapoor was to star in the film. He was last seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, which opened to stellar reviews. He also host the 14th season of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Some of his upcoming projects also include Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, Uunchai and Nag Ashwin's Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.