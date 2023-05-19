In Cannes, Grindelwald Met Grindelwald. The Internet Won't Pick Sides. See Johnny Depp-Mads Mikkelsen Pic

Mads Mikkelsen with Johnny Depp. (courtesy: theofficialmads)

Mads Mikkelsen, who replaced Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts, was at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where he attended the screening of Johnny Depp's Jeanne Du Barry, which opened this year's Cannes Film Festival. Mads Mikkelsen, on his Facebook profile, posted a picture from the screening, in which he and Johnny Depp can be seen greeting each other. He captioned the post, "Grindelwald and Grindelwald," referring to the character they played in the series of fantasy films Fantastic Beasts.

Fans had a collective meltdown of sorts after seeing the post. "I have lived for this moment," read a comment. Another one added, "A meeting of the two Grindelwalds...truly magical." The Internet was not going to pick sides at all. "Fantastic Grindewalds and Where to Find Their Cast," another one added. Told you, no picking sides - "Both good Grindlewalds," wrote another fan. Similar thoughts echoed - "Both of them are great being Grindelwald," Awesome! This is class act," read some comments. And some more - "Love to see this. You're both wonderful actors." Here's another, "What a great picture." This caption sums up the Internet's feeling - "As someone who loves both actors and loved both their portrayals but still upset with how everything went down... I'm like."

In 2020, Johnny Depp lost a libel case against UK tabloid The Sun which had described him as a "wife beater." The actor was dropped from the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts soon after and Mads Mikkelsen took over. Back in 2020, Johnny Depp had announced that he had agreed to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter franchise spin-off Fantastic Beasts at the request of Warner Bros. "I have respected and agreed to that request," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Last year, a jury decided in favour of Johnny Depp in a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Jeanne Du Barry is his first film after the trial.