Imran Khan's LOL Reply To A Fan Asking 'From Where Is He Getting Money...'

Imran Khan won over the Internet with his boss reply to a fan questioning his finances on his latest Instagram post. It so happened that the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor treated his fans on Saturday to a series of photos of his self-designed house on his Instagram feed. In an elaborate post, the actor revealed that he's been building the house for several years. On the same post, a fan asked from where Imran got money to build the house, considering he's not been very active in Bollywood for the longest time. Imran was quick to respond the user with a savage answer. “I acted in a few movies back in the mid-2000's,” the actor replied to the user, drawing much praise from the internet. Reacting to Imran's comment one user said, “You're so witty.” Another one wrote, “Best reply!”

Meanwhile, talking about selecting the site for his self-designer home, Imran wrote, “So… one of the things I did over the past few years was to build a house. While I've played an architect in a few films, I can't actually pretend to have any kind of training or expertise… but I do enjoy tinkering and learning stuff! I chose the site because it was unique. Uneven, flanked by two seasonal streams, backed right up against the base of a cliff… and facing the sunset. I knew right away that the landscape had to dictate the design of the house."

Elaborating in the intention to build a house, Imran Khan wrote, "The intention was not to build a lavish vacation villa, rather to make something that takes it cues from the landscape. The house isn't meant to be the view, it's a shelter from which to admire the view."

Check out Imran Khan's post here:

Imran Khan is known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, Luck, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. He was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2015. Three years later, he directed a short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.