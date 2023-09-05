Imran Khan's Gratitude Note To Fans For 'Messages Of Love, Support' Is Everything: 'Love Heals'

Image was shared by Imran Khan. (courtesy: imrankhan)

Katti Batti star Imran Khan, who recently gained traction after responding to a fan's comment regarding his Bollywood comeback, has been active on social media more than ever before. In his latest post however, the actor spoke about being so acquainted with negative responses so much that he felt people saying good things to him was a bit "weird." On Tuesday, Imran Khan posted a picture of himself from a previous photoshoot. In the caption, the actor while expressing gratitude to his fans wrote, "Sorry about the silence... when you've lived so long in darkness, the sunshine can feel unbearably bright at first. I've been flooded with so many message of love, support, and encouragement that it felt weird. Unnatural. I couldn't absorb that much positivity, so instead I went looking for the ugly words, the hurtful ones that sound more like the Voice in my head, because that feels more familiar to me. I checked reddit (still reliable), the comments sections of news articles, wherever I could find words sharp enough to cut myself with."

Imran Khan continued, "And then a funny thing happened. There I was, poking and slicing away trying to feel 'normal', but somehow the edges of the words seemed less sharp... the tips less pointy. They weren't drawing blood the way they used to. They just didn't work anymore. And I think I know why."

The Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na actor signed off by saying, "We all have scars, old wounds that still ache. But love heals. Love is empowering and uplifitng, and if you are fortunate enough to receive the kind of love that I have, I think it starts to fill in those scars. It covers you in a layer of protective armor. You may never fully grasp the extent to which your love empowers me, but know that I am grateful. You make me feel 304.8 cm tall."

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "I was already so proud to call you my favourite actor and today I'm even prouder. The fact you're sharing your vulnerabilities here makes me feel so connected to you." Another said, "Every day I remember why I became a fan. Thank you for sharing your vulnerability."

Imran's previous Instagram entry was about Delhi Belly. Sharing BTS pictures from the film, Imran wrote an adorable note in which he mentioned that it's a "once-in-a-lifetime movie." Imran wrote in the caption, "No sob stories, and no excuses here. I freaking LOVED Delhi Belly. Every single day that we worked on that film, I was sure of two things; first, that it was a once-in-a-lifetime movie, the kind that you feel lucky to be a part of. And second, that there was no way the censor board would ever let us release this thing. I'm glad I was only wrong on the second count! Here's a look at the makeup test for my swollen eye, and a picture of the boys doing some "method acting" as part of pre-production. Just to make the characters more believable, obviously. @virdas @realkunaalroykapur."

Imran Khan is known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, Luck, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. He was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2015. Three years later, he directed a short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, which turned out to be his last mainstream cinematic endeavour.