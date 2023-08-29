Imran Khan Didn't Think Censor Board Would Pass Delhi Belly. See His BTS Pics

Imran Khan posted this image. (Courtesy: ImranKhan)

Imran Khan, who has been making headlines about his comeback comment on an Instagram post, is busy in "reshaping relationship with films". The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na star's latest Instagram entry is not about any "sob story" or "excuses". He shared his joy for Delhi Belly, a film which he "LOVED". Imran Khan shared two throwback pictures related to the film. One was from his makeup test for swollen eye. In the other picture, Imran and his two co-stars Vir Das and Kunal Roy Kapur can be seen "practising method acting."

Imran wrote in the caption, "No sob stories, and no excuses here. I freaking LOVED Delhi Belly. Every single day that we worked on that film, I was sure of two things; first, that it was a once-in-a-lifetime movie, the kind that you feel lucky to be a part of. And second, that there was no way the censor board would ever let us release this thing. I'm glad I was only wrong on the second count! Here's a look at the makeup test for my swollen eye, and a picture of the boys doing some "method acting" as part of pre-production. Just to make the characters more believable, obviously. @virdas @realkunaalroykapur."

Like Imran, fans also love this movie and flooded Imran's comments section with their views. One user wrote, "Delhi belly was too ahead of it's time man! But what a film! Cult classic." Another user commented, "Need BHAAG DK BOSE remake Imran sir pls. Need BHAAG DK BOSE remake Imran sir pls." Another comment read, "Loving this little nostalgic series that you have started. Gimme more."

Delhi Belly, directed by Abhinoy Deo, is a toilet comedy, which drew attention for its intense violence and sexual content.

Take a look at Imran Khan's post here:



A few days back, Imran Khan shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from his 2010 film Break Ke Baad. In the pictures, we can see Imran and Deepika Padukone (Imaran's co-star in the film) being their goofy selves. Sharing the images, Imran Khan wrote, "In the summer of 2010, I went to Mauritius to shoot Break Ke Baad. We swam every day, ate a lot of seafood, sampled Mauritian rum (potent), and made some friends for life. It was a blast. Apparently, in between all the revelries, we managed to make a film as well. This one always had a special place in my heart, because of how much I enjoyed making it. I can't show you many of the behind-the-scenes photographs, as it may compromise the modesty of certain individuals... but here's a glimpse." Deepika reacted to Imran's post and commented "Soo True."

Take a look at Imran Khan's post here:

Imran Khan was last seen in the 2015-release film Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut.