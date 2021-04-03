If You Can Look Away From Sargun Mehta's 'Laal Bindi,' Read Her Caption

Sargun Mehta shared this picture. (Image courtesy: sargunmehta)

Highlights The actress clicked a selfie dressed up in a traditional outfit

"Some self love," read a part of her caption

Sargun will next appear opposite Amy Virk in 'Qismat 2'

Do you remember the last time you pampered yourself? If not, then let Sargun Mehta's latest Instagram post serve as a gentle reminder. The actress clicked a selfie all dolled up in a traditional outfit. But it is the red bindi that takes away the cake. The 32-year-old picked lines from the song Laal Bindi by Punjabi singer Akull as the caption, "Lal bindi mein tu kinni sohni lagdi." Sargun then added the most important bit, "Some self-love." She looks stunning in blush pink cheeks and gold dangle earrings. Her brown hair is styled into waves.

Last week, Sargun treated us to a series of aesthetic photos from the Holi celebration with husband actor Ravi Dubey. The couple was seen having a great time with friends. While Sargun picked a white mini dress and a pair of sunglasses, Ravi wore a plain sleeveless white tee.

The star couple is right now busy promoting the serial Udaariyan. The daily soap is produced under their banner Dreamiyata. The star cast includes Isha Malviya, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Udaariyan is inspired by the Punjabi movie Surkhi Bindi, featuring Sargun Mehta and Gurnam Bhullar.

Sargun, in an interview with the Times Of India, opened about the serial and how it feels to step into a storyteller's shoes. She said, "We have spent a decade being a part of so many stories. Now, to 'tell' a story that we believe in is surreal... We (Ravi and Shargun) are grateful for the support and blessings of our audience who have unconditionally loved us through thick and thin."

Sargun Mehta will next appear opposite Amy Virk in Qismat 2.