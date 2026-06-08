Idris Elba Breaks Silence On James Bond Casting Rumours: “Never Legit”

British star Sir Idris Elba was once rumoured to be in the running for playing the next James Bond. Now, the Luther star has broken his silence on the speculation.



In an interview with GQ, Elba has said that he always felt the speculation was not a “realistic thing.”



He explained that he was never actually in the race to play 007. As per GQ, the rumours started in 2008 during the Italian premiere of Quantum of Solace. The event was a day after Barack Obama achieved a historic victory in the US presidential election.



Daniel Craig, who played the famous fictional spy at that time, suggested that the audience could accept a Black Bond; Elba's fans ran with the suggestion.



While Idris Elba the theories about him playing Bond “were never legit”, he was flattered by the suggestion.



“James Bond was written how he was written for a reason. But I was complimented by it. And also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don't go for that. Bond is big all over the world. And [audiences] won't [all] go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That's not what they like in their culture. Period,” Elba stated.



The 53-year-old also had a suggestion regarding the next Bond movie: don't make it woke.



“Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let's not try and make it woke. I think you've got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don't try to answer the world's taste. Just be Bond,” he added.



Idris Elba was last seen in Masters of the Universe, which is inspired by the He-Man franchise. His upcoming projects include Extraction 3, Children of Blood and Bone and Sonic the Hedgehog 4.



Amazon MGM is officially looking for the next actor to play James Bond. The studio has enlisted the help of Nina Gold, who's helped cast roles in Games of Thrones and The Crown, for the endeavour, Variety reported.



As of now, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is rumoured to be in contention for the role. Actors Callum Turner and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are also in the running, as per Variety.



Denis Villeneuve will helm the next James Bond film. The filmmaker is expected to start work on the project after the release of his film, Dune: Messiah, in December.



Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will pen the script for the film, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the project.