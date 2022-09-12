ICYMI: At Brahmastra Screening, Mouni Roy's Cheer Squad Showed Up Like This

Mouni Roy shared this image.(courtesy: imouniroy)

Mouni Roy, who is basking in the success of her recently-released film Brahmastra, shared a picture from the film's screening on Instagram and TBH it is giving us major squad goals. The actress' husband Suraj Nambiar and her friends cheered for Mouni at the film's screening over the weekend and how. They all showed up at the film's screening, dressed in matching t-shirts with Mouni's Brahmastra character Junoon's picture printed on them. The actress played the antagonist in the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

Mouni Roy's cheer squad included her husband Suraj Nambiar, her best friend Mandira Bedi, her Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani. Remo D'Souza, Aashka Goradia and Rohini Iyer also cheered for Mouni Roy.

Check out Mouni Roy's post here:

Suraj Nambiar also shared a post from the theatre and he captioned the post: "Mrs has some die hard fans." To this, Mouni replied in the comments section: "He who loves me even when I can't love myself... Thank you for err'ything hubby.'

On Brahmastra release day, on Friday, Mouni Roy shared a thank you note for the film's director Ayan Mukerji and she wrote: "The genius of this man created this Astraverse. Our labour of love is yours now. Please give us all your love and blessings."

Mouni Roy, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. Besides Brahmastra, she has been a part of films like Gold and Made In China.