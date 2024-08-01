ICW 2024: The Many Moods Of Rumoured Couple Khushi Kapoor And Vedang Raina In BTS Pics

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are rumoured to be dating. The speculation about their alleged romance began on the sets of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which marked their acting debuts. Their rumoured relationship has since been a topic of discussion on the Internet. On Tuesday, the rumoured couple walked the ramp together for designer Gaurav Gupta at ICW 2024. Recently, they shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the fashion event. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Khushi wrote, "Walked the ramp for the first time ever with @gauravguptaofficial."

During the event, they talked about the possibility of collaborating again. To PTI, Vedang said, "Yeah, 100 per cent! I feel like when you are comfortable with a person, it makes things less hard and you don't get nervous as much because you are in the comfort of the other person. So definitely."

Vedang added, "Yes, most definitely! "I think we have known each other for a while now and there is a lot of comfort with us, comfort on set, comfort in our companionship. We would love to do a film for sure."

Addressing the dating rumours earlier this year on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Khushi Kapoor responded wittily to Karan's question about her relationship with Vedang Raina. She said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there's a row of people just saying, 'Om and I were just good friends'?"

In terms of their work, Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor have worked together in The Archies. Vedang is set to share screen space with Alia Bhatt in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. The film is slated for release on September 27. Khushi Kapoor's upcoming project is Naadaniyaan, where she will star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.