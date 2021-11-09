'I Was Bitterly Affected By My Early Failures': Anita Hassanandani Reveals How Friend Ekta Kapoor Helped Her Fight Depression

Anita Hassanandani shared this photo with Ekta Kapoor. (Image courtesy: anitahassanandani)

Highlights "I remember those days when I was hungry for work," wrote Anita

"But clueless about everything.," she added

"Then you came into my life," she added for Ekta Kapoor

Actress Anita Hassanandani and producer Ekta Kapoor are best friends. The actress, who celebrates most of the festivals every year with the filmmaker and frequently hangs out with her, shared in a recent Instagram post how Ekta Kapoor helped her fight depression when she was "bitterly affected by her early failures." Anita Hassanandani rose to fame for her performance in Ekta Kapoor's Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii - she had done films and shows before the 2001 soap opera but became a household name after co-starring with Urvashi Dholakia in Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. Talking about how Ekta Kapoor supported and helped her during her initial days in television industry, Anita wrote in her post: "I remember those days when I was young, hungry for work but clueless about everything. I was bitterly affected by my early failures but then you came into my life. You not only helped me fight depression but also gave me a new start."

Anita Hassanandani has featured in several shows produced and created by Ekta Kapoor - some of them are Kohi Apna Sa, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkavyanjali, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kayamath, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and the recent being Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

In her post, Anita Hassanandani also called Ekta Kapoor her "guardian angel" and wrote: "That's one of the millions of things I have learned from you, to never give up. That's why even on rough days, I feel secure because of you my guardian angel. You are in every sense of the world, my life's Niyati. Calling Ekta a friend is an understatement. She is a part of my family and she is my Niyati."

Anita's post was also a shout-out to her husband Rohit Reddy. "I would like to thank my two guardian angels for always watching over me, Rohit Reddy and Ekta Kapoor," the actress started her post with these words.

Read Anita Hassanandani's post for Ekta Kapoor and Rohit Reddy here:

Anita Hassanandani, who is now one of the most popular actresses of television industry, welcomed a baby son earlier this year and post that, took a short break from acting.

She has also featured in a couple of films and in the dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 9.