<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Nouran Aly Confronts Avinash Mishra For Nominating Vivian Dsena: "I Saw It As A Betrayal"

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18 promises to bring a mix of emotional moments and unparalleled drama. The housemates will finally get to meet their family members.

Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly will also make an appearance alongside their daughter, Layan. In the promo released by the makers, Nouran is seen entering the house with their daughter. During her time on the show, she addresses how Vivian's friend Avinash Mishra betrayed him by nominating him.

She says, “Nomination means eviction. When you nominate Vivian, (it) means that you want him to go. No matter what, you do not nominate a friend. And especially, when you call him ‘bhaiya.'”

Nouran Aly further points out that Avinash tried to team up with Karan Veer Mehra to go against Vivian Dsena. She adds, “I saw it as a betrayal.”

Family Week Promo - Chum, Karan, & Rajat Family entered the house. And Vivian met her daughter.https://t.co/be7O0sPWE5 — #BiggBoss_Tak???? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 1, 2025

It is not the first time that Nouran Aly has appeared on Bigg Boss 18. Earlier, during her previous visit to the show, she confronted her husband Vivian Dsena about his strategies in the game. Nouran expressed her disappointment over Vivian's soft corner for Karan Veer Mehra.

She said, “Your entire fandom has seen it. Everyone in the house has seen it. You are not you. What is happening? You promised me before leaving, you will put your foot forward and you will bring the trophy home. Do you see yourself doing that?"

Highlighting Vivian Dsena's growing friendship with Karan Veer Mehra, Nouran Aly added, "You having a soft corner for him (Karan Veer) boils my blood."

Nouran also pointed out how Vivian's loyalty seems to be divided between two groups. "One leg here, one leg there, is it good? You are doing this now." Click here to read the full story.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV. The reality show is also available for streaming on JioCinema.