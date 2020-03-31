'I Didn't Use Her Talent At All': Karan Johar On Directing Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar with Alia Bhatt. (courtesy karanjohar )

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed Alia Bhatt in her first ever film Student Of The Year, confessed to Rajeev Masand that he spotted there was something about the actress but he didn't use her talent at all. Film critic Rajeev Masand, in a Skype interview, got Karan Johar and his Takht actress Alia together. From lockdown to the coronavirus pandemic, from film industry to postponed releases, Alia and Karan spoke to Rajeev about everything. When asked about how it feels to direct Alia in his upcoming film Takht, Karan said, "She wasn't used for her talent at all. In many ways, her emotional launch is Student of the Year but her real professional launch is Imtiaz Ali's Highway. The way he nurtured her as an actor, the way he put her out there is something I didn't do at all. I always spotted that there was something about her but I didn't use her talent at all. I actually don't feel I full-fledgedly ever directed Alia the way I would like to do."

Karan Johar will be directing Alia Bhatt in his upcoming multi-starrer period drama Takht which also stars Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Speaking of their second collaboration, Karan said, "Even Takht is an ensemble, she has a solid part in a way. It is one of my favourite tracks in the film but I still feel she and I have a film to make. A film that we can be known for. I haven't really leveraged this whole lot of talent that we know."

Karan further spoke about the loss that the film industry is facing due to the nationwide lockdown. Speaking to Rajeev Masand about the global pandemic, he said that though films are not the priority right now as the world fights the pandemic, the amount of loss faced by the industry is huge.

As the country braces itself to fight the global outbreak of the coronavirus, several movie releases and productions have been postponed. In India, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 stands over 1250.