<i>Hunkkaar</i> Trailer: Aneet Padda's Accusation Against Cult Leader Sets Off High-Stakes Probe

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aneet Padda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub are set to share screen space in the upcoming series Hunkkaar: The Roar. The makers unveiled the trailer on Thursday, giving a glimpse into an intense investigation involving a teenage girl, a powerful cult leader and the media frenzy surrounding the case.

The series follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, whose accusation against revered cult leader 'Baapji' sets the investigation into motion. In the trailer, Meenu accuses Baapji of sexually assaulting her.

What initially appears to be a straightforward case soon becomes more complicated as the police begin to question whether Meenu is as innocent as she seems.

As the investigation progresses, Meenu finds herself caught in the middle of growing scrutiny. With Baapji being an influential figure, the case quickly attracts widespread media attention. The trailer shows how the constant coverage begins to shape the narrative around Meenu and the investigation itself.

The series looks at what happens when a serious accusation involves a powerful person and public opinion starts becoming almost as influential as the investigation.

Sharing the trailer, JioHotstar wrote on X, "Jab ek ladki ki awaaz takraayegi samaaj ki bhakti se, tohjeet kiski hogi? Hotstar Specials: Hunkkaar – The Roar, streaming from 25th September only on #JioHotstar #HunkkaarTheRoarOnJioHotstar. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, A Mangata Films Production."

The series has been directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra, and Heeraz Marfatia. It also stars Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor in key roles, along with several others.

Hunkkaar: The Roar is set to premiere on September 25.

ALSO READ: Hunkkaar Teaser: Aneet Padda's Meenu Rawat Takes On A Powerful Cult Leader