'Humbled And Inspired,' Tweets Anil Kapoor After Meeting PM Modi

Anil Kapoor shared this picture with PM Modi (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights His vision and his charisma are infectious: Anil Kapoor Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is Anil Kapoor's next film Last week, a delegation of Bollywood stars, filmmakers also met PM Modi

Actor Anil Kapoor is the latest celebrity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Wednesday, Anil Kapoor shared a set of pictures on social media from their meeting and said that he is 'humbled and inspired' to have met PM Modi. "I had the opportunity to meet our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji today and I stand humbled and inspired in the wake of our conversation. His vision and his charisma are infectious and I'm grateful for the chance to have witnessed it in person," read his caption. Just last week, a delegation of Bollywood stars and filmmakers also met PM Modi, but more on that later.

Take a look at the picture Anil Kapoor shared.

The delegation of Bollywood stars met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Thursday in New Delhi. Actors like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar and filmmakers such as Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and others were invited for discussions on how the movie industry has played an important role in building a better nation and a better society through entertainment. Filmmakers also thanked and acknowledged PM for reducing GST rates on film tickets.

"Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India. The film industry would also like to send a huge thanks for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently," Karan Johar shared details from the meeting, along with an epic selfie.

While Ranveer shared this picture with PM Modi.

Jaadoo ki Jhappi! Joy to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of our great nation @narendramodipic.twitter.com/7OEz6hIOWP — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 10, 2019

In December PM Modi had met some film producers and actors to discuss the issues faced by the film industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor is awaiting the release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which he co-stars with daughter Sonam Kapoor. Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla also play pivotal roles in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film releases on February 1.