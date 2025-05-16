Hrithik Roshan Teases <i>War 2</i> Update Topped With Jr NTR's Birthday Surprise

Hrithik Roshan will be sharing screen space with Jr NTR in War 2. The film marks Jr NTR's debut in the Hindi films. On Friday, Hrithik Roshan shared an intriguing tweet, leaving fans curious. He wrote in a tweet, "Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what's in store. Ready?" Coincidentally, Jr NTR's birthday falls on May 20. Fans speculate that the makers will announce something special from the film on May 20.

Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what's in store. Ready?#War2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 16, 2025

Last year, when Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani were shooting for the film, they were actively sharing updates from the film.

Hrithik Roshan shared pictures from the set on his Instagram feed. In the picture, Hrithik, dressed in a white vest and striped pants, can be seen standing with his back to the camera amid lush green. He can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Italy in the click. Keeping the caption short and simple, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Taking it all in." The picture was clicked by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Hrithik also mentioned War 2 in the caption. In the comments section, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad wrote, "My love" and dropped a pair of heart emojis. Take a look:

About the shooting schedule in Italy, a source, earlier, told IANS, "When you have two of the most good-looking actors in the Indian film industry paired for the first time, you need to give audience songs that will present them in their hottest best. War 2 is going to do exactly that with Hrithik and Kiara as the two are headed to Italy to shoot a massively mounted romantic number that will be shot for around 6 days."