Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Choosing Between <i>Bang Bang</i> and <i>Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara</i>

It has been 25 glorious years of Hrithik Roshan, and his debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai.

The film was re-released in theatres on January 10, 2025. Hrithik attended a special screening with fans, to celebrate the momentous occasion.

It was at the screening that he was asked to choose between two of his superhit films—Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

His clear choice was Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, as the crowd too cheered for the film.

Hrithik told Radio Nasha, that he was and will always be incredibly proud of the film. He also mentioned, that he truly believes that the film will never age.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released on July 15, 2011. It had Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Kalki Koechlin in key roles, alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

To date, the film which is about a road trip to Spain, resonates with audiences far and wide.

Interestingly, Hrithik was also asked to choose between another blockbuster of his, and his mega upcoming project. He was asked to take his pick between Dhoom 2 and War 2.

Hrithik replied by saying that it was an impossible choice.

However, he shared that he's preparing for a massive dance face-off sequence in War 2, and hopes that his legs would remain strong for it, and hence he chooses War 2.

War 2 is an upcoming sequel to the 2019 film War, in the Spy Universe by Yash Raj Films. It has Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in key roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 14, 2025.