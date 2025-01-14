<i>Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai</i> At 25: Hrithik Roshan Shares 27-Year Old Scribbles - "Proof Of Resilience"

Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is celebrating 25 years of its release. The superstar, who became an overnight sensation with his first film, dug out throwback gold from his archive to mark this historic moment.

Hrithik Roshan shared handwritten notes from his preparation period of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Hrithik mentioned in the caption, these 27-year old "scribbles" are the "proof of resilience."

The first page that Hrithik Roshan shared on Instagram talks about that big "One day" that all of us believe would change our future.

Looking back at his 25-year old journey, Hrithik Roshan wrote an inspiring and motivating note.

He wrote, "My notes from 27 years ago.Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I'd be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it.

"Then to now, what's changed? I see these pages and realise - absolutely nothing. Good thing ? Bad thing? It's just how it is. Only process remains," he continued.

Thanking fans and followers, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do.

"It's the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. And the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book. Only thing I am relieved about is the proof of resilience.

"The first page says "one day" at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep," Hrithik signed off.

Hrithik's colleagues gave him a big shout out. Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Priceless." Fardeen Khan wrote, "Your journey and process has been an inspiration. Wish you continued success and a belated happy birthday."

Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Gold". Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan dropped a bunch of emojis. Take a look:

Celebrating its 25 years, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai re-released in theatres. Pictures and videos from the event went viral. In one clip shared by a fan, a jam-packed theatre erupts in cheers. The excitement reaches its peak when Hrithik Roshan makes his entrance. The actor standing in front of the big screen and dancing his heart out to Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai's title track. Take a look:

Directed by Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai originally hit theatres in January 2000. The movie features Ameesha Patel as the female lead. The stellar cast also includes Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever and Satish Shah.