How Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt And Dia Mirza Marked 15 Years Of Parineeta

As Parineeta clocked 15 years on Wednesday, the film's actors Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, Dia Mirza and Raima Sen shared some of their favourite memories from the film on social media. The Pradeep Sarkar-directed film, which released on June 10 in 2005, also starred Saif Ali Khan in the main role. The film marked Vidya's first Hindi project. Sharing BTS pictures of herself and her co-stars from the sets of the film, Vidya expressed her love for the cinema and wrote: "Like Lolita (played by Vidya) was Shekhar's (played by Saif) better half even before the world knew it, you were mine too ... but on the 10th June 2005, I became your Parineeta. I loved you then and I love you now and I love you forevermore ...my dear Cinema. And to all those who have made sure this marriage survives and thrives, tahe dil se shukriya! #15YearsOfParineeta."
In her post, she also revealed an interesting fact about the film and said that it was her husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur's first film too after he joined production house UTV Motion Pictures. "PS: Incidentally, Parineeta was also the first film my #Shekhar, Siddharth Roy Kapur worked on after joining #UTV... his first film too," she wrote.
In a separate post, Vidya Balan shared the trailer and her stills from the film. Take a look:
Celebrating 15 years of Parineeta, Sanjay Dutt shared several stills from the film and wrote: "Thank you everyone for giving so much love to this film!"
Here's how Dia Mirza and Raima Sen marked 15 years of the film.
Our beautiful Vidya's powerful debut film... It was such a pleasure being a part of this lyrical period romantic drama. The entire team worked tirelessly to make every moment, every frame the magic that it turned out to be. The art design, the costume, the cinematography, the music, the dialogue, the entire cast and crew and the man with the painstaking vision @pradeepsarkar Will never forget our producer Vinod Chopra's belief and investment in us all @vidhuvinodchoprafilms. I learnt so much from my experience working on this film. Gayatri Tantia will always be special. #15YearsOfParineeta @balanvidya #SaifAliKhan @duttsanjay #Rekha @raimasen @pradeepsarkar @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @moitrashantanu @swanandkirkire #bishwadeepchatterjee
So many wonderful memories made on this film and so many lifelong friendships #15YearsOfParineeta @balanvidya #SaifAliKhan @duttsanjay #Rekha @raimasen @pradeepsarkar @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @moitrashantanu @swanandkirkire #bishwadeepchatterjee This image was shot by the incredible Joy Datta. Can't believe he is no more. One of the many people on this film i learnt so much from. Miss you Joy
Raima Sen played the role of Lolita's cousin while Dia Mirza appeared in a cameo role in the film.
Parineeta, which revolves around the love story of childhood sweethearts Shekhar and Lolita, also starred Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Tina Dutta and Supriya Shukla.