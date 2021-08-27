How To Look Stunning In Pics Like Deepika Padukone - 'Pause And Then Pose'

Deepika Padukone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, on Friday evening, treated her fans to a gorgeous picture of herself. The actress posted a little blur monochrome photo of herself sitting on what appears to be a couch and wrote: "Pause...and then Pose!" Deepika Padukone can be seen sporting a white tee and a jacket in the picture. Her fans loved her latest post. They dropped comments like "praising you won't be justified, adoring you may be" and "you are so gorgeous." One of the users wrote: "Ma'am, you look so good. I love this photo." See the actress' post here:

Deepika Padukone, who has featured in films like Om Shanti Om, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, Karthik Calling Karthik, Housefull, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, often shares fun reels from her work and play diaries on Instagram. In case you haven't seen them yet, take a look now:

The actress, who marked her first project in Hollywood with Vin Diesel's XXX: Return Of Xander Cage, recently wrapped the shooting schedule of a Shakun Batra film, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. See what she posted for her co-stars and director Shakun Batra here:

Deepika Padukone has a couple of films lined up. She will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of Nancy Meyers' 2015 film The Intern. She also has a film titled Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.