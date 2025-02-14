How <i>Sanam Teri Kasam</i>, A Flop In 2016, Is Rewriting Box-Office History 9 Years Later

When Sanam Teri Kasam hit theatres in 2016, expectations were low. A romantic drama starring relative newcomers Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the film faced a lacklustre reception and failed to make any impact at the box office.

Its initial performance was underwhelming, and it was soon forgotten, relegated to the background of Bollywood's forgotten films.

A still from Sanam Teri Kasam.

But something extraordinary has happened since then: Sanam Teri Kasam has come back into the limelight, not just as a forgotten relic of the past, but as a surprise box office winner, breaking records for a re-released film.

This Time, 9 Years Ago...

Released in February 2016, Sanam Teri Kasam was a love story between a girl, Saru (Mawra Hocane), the responsible eldest daughter of a family, and Inder (Harshvardhan Rane), a misunderstood "bad boy" with a troubled past.

The story follows the familiar beats of a love story, with Saru being mistreated by her family and falling for Inder, who, despite his rough exterior, reveals a deeper, more compassionate side.

The plot, while emotionally resonant for a certain audience, did not manage to capture the broad spectrum of moviegoers. Upon release, the film grossed a mere Rs 9 crore, which was far from sufficient for a film with a sizable budget and decent star power, leading many to write it off as a "failure".

Critics pointed to the film's "melodramatic tone, predictable plot, and lack of widespread appeal" as reasons for its failure. The film's release was overshadowed by bigger, better-promoted films and it was quickly forgotten and relegated to cable television re-runs and streaming platforms.

But like many underappreciated films, Sanam Teri Kasam found its second wind on OTT platforms and, through social media, particularly Instagram Reels. Over time, it garnered a niche but vocal fan base that kept the film alive in their hearts and minds, slowly building a quiet, loyal following.

The Re-Release - The Makers Played 'A Bold Gamble'

Fast forward to February 2025 and Sanam Teri Kasam is now performing in a way no one could have predicted. During a crowded week of releases on February 7, including rom-com Loveyapa, Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar, and even the re-releases of big blockbusters like Interstellar and Padmaavat, Sanam Teri Kasam not only stood its ground but emerged as a surprise winner at the box office.

The re-release, which opened at Rs 5.14 crore, surpassed its previous lifetime collection on its very first day, setting a record for the highest opening day collection for a re-released film. By the end of its second day, the film had grossed Rs 9.5 crore, already surpassing its original box office total.

What caused such a dramatic shift in the film's fortunes? The re-release's success can be attributed to a combination of factors: the power of nostalgia, the growing influence of social media fan campaigns and an audience that has been craving a return to pure, unadulterated romance on the big screen.

The Power Of Social Media And Nostalgia

The resurgence of Sanam Teri Kasam is an exemplary case of how the power of social media and a loyal fanbase can revive a film that was otherwise doomed to be forgotten.

Harshvardhan Rane, who played the brooding and tragic hero Inder, was instrumental in keeping the film alive. Through his social media presence, he consistently reminded his followers of the film's emotional weight, urging them to keep their love for the film alive. In an era where social media dictates trends, his continued advocacy on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) turned Sanam Teri Kasam into a kind of cult phenomenon.

Moreover, the film's music, which featured soulful ballads like Tera Chehra and Sanam Teri Kasam, became a major part of the film's resurgence. These songs found a second life on various social media platforms, especially in the form of reels, where users created content around them, helping the film remain relevant in the public consciousness.

The romantic genre, often considered out of fashion in modern Bollywood, also tapped into a void in contemporary cinema - young audiences were starved for traditional romance, and Sanam Teri Kasam offered them that in abundance.

Sanam Teri Kasam Emerges As A Tough Competitor In A Crowded Market

When Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in February 2025, it was not facing off against a barren box office landscape. Far from it - there were multiple new releases, including the star-studded Loveyapa, Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar and the global re-release of Interstellar.

A still from Sanam Teri Kasam.

Yet, despite this stiff competition, Sanam Teri Kasam proved itself a formidable contender. It minted Rs 30 crore in seven days. On its opening day, the film earned Rs 5.14 crore, surpassing even much-anticipated releases like Loveyapa (Rs 1.25 crore) and Badass Ravi Kumar (Rs 3.52 crore), as well as the re-released Interstellar (Rs 2.75 crore).

How The Audience Embraced The Film Years Later

One of the most intriguing aspects of Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release success is the way the film found an audience years after its original release.

In 2016, Sanam Teri Kasam was dismissed by critics for its melodrama and predictable plot, but the passage of time allowed for a reevaluation.

The romantic formula that once felt dated and cliched now strikes a chord with audiences looking for genuine emotional experiences, rather than the trend-chasing narratives dominating Bollywood today.

The film's classic love story - where a misunderstood "bad boy" and a seemingly "good girl" overcome personal hurdles and societal pressures to find love - resonates in ways that are timeless. In an age of fast-paced digital content, there is a sense of nostalgia for films that offer uncomplicated love stories with emotionally driven narratives. This is the type of film Sanam Teri Kasam represents - a rarity in today's cinema - and that's exactly what helped it find new fans.

A New Generation Discovers Old-School Romance

The remarkable success of Sanam Teri Kasam has even led to the announcement of a sequel, capitalising on the film's renewed popularity.

The re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam highlights how perceptions can shift over time. Critics who once dismissed the film's melodrama and predictability now see it as a comforting return to classic Bollywood romance. For newer audiences unfamiliar with the film, it offered a chance to experience a simpler, more emotional love story that was rare in today's fast-paced digital world.

In the end, Sanam Teri Kasam's story is a reminder that good cinema, no matter how unnoticed it may be at first, can eventually find its place in the hearts of viewers.