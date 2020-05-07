How Rishi Kapoor Showed Affection, As Revealed By Neetu's Friend Bhawana Somaaya

A file photo of Rishi Kapoor. (courtesy bhawanasomaaya)

Neetu Kapoor's friend and journalist Bhawana Somaaya, who shared a love-hate relationship with the late actor Rishi Kapoor, in her new blog entry, wrote about how the actor had an unusual way of demonstrating love. In her new post, Ms Somaaya wrote that she didn't exactly remember how the two became friends and added, "If we had not met for some time, he would call me up early morning and fire me. Firing people was a way of demonstrating affection for Rishi Kapoor. He had to do something to provoke me since now I had stopped getting intimidated by him." Bhawana Somaaya and Rishi Kapoor had a rough start initially. However, they made peace over time. "Both of us had by now stopped complaining about each other to Neetu," she added.

Later in her post, Bhawana Somaaya chronicled how the duo came a long way from not being able to stand each other to "discussing cinema, trends, performance, star systems" and more. She wrote about the interviews that she conducted at Rishi Kapoor's favourite spot - the RK Studios, where the Karz actor was his jovial self and was "always full of stories, anecdotes and laughter."

Ms Somaaaya added that Riddhima Kapoor's (Rishi and Neetu's daughter) wedding was her "most precious memory" of the time spent with Rishi Kapoor. "My most precious memories of time spent with him however is at his daughter Riddhima's wedding, the sangeet, the mehndi and the dance practice at home before that." She stated that she was a regular attendee at the Diwali parties hosted by the Kapoors and their common friends.

In her previous post, Bhawana Somaaya mentioned that her first perception of Rishi Kapoor wasn't something she would describe as pleasant. She thought him to be a "big bully" and added, "I wasn't particularly fond of Kapoor in the good old days. He was a big bully and intimidating everybody without provocation. I often complained about him to Neetu and she always maintained that his arrogance was a facade." However, things changed post Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's marriage, and the actor "suddenly dropped all hostility" towards her.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, who met on the sets of the 1974 film Zehreela Insaan, got married in 1980. Rishi Kapoor died of cancer at the age of 67 in a Mumbai hospital on April 30, this year. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir, who is a renowned Bollywood actor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, a jewelry designer.