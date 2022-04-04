Grammys 2022: We're Missing The Ghost Of Lady Gaga's Fashion Past. See Style Evolution

Once upon a time Lady Gaga wore a meat dress. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Highlights Lady Gaga's style evolution drastically changed after the 2019 Oscars

She has been wearing more conventional outfits in the recent years

The actress wore a black and white gown to the Grammys this year

The Grammys 2022 - the biggest honour in the music industry - was indeed a night to remember. From the glamorous red carpet appearances to oh-so-amazing performances, the ceremony checked all the boxes. One of the major highlights was none other than Lady Gaga. Be it her stunning jazz performance or the old-school Hollywood look on the red carpet, she was here to bring the house down. Everyone went gaga over Lady Gaga. The singer was nominated under five categories for her album Love For Sale, which she had recorded with the legendary Tony Bennett. And, the duo won the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Coming back to Lady Gaga's choice of outfit for the night. She made a jaw-dropping appearance in a monochrome Armani Priveone-shoulder number. With her hair pulled in a signature bun and jewellery by Tiffany & Co, Lady Gaga, in short, stole the show. While all that is fine, don't you think that her fashion game has become plain and regular in recent times? A fair question given Lady Gaga's past red carpet appearances, which included hot pants, a dress full of rings, the epic raw meat creation, and then the egg outfit. We also can't forget her David Bowie-inspired look and her Alexander McQueen tribute piece.

Now, let us take a look at some of Lady Gaga's recent fashion outings.

1.SAG Awards 2022

Lady Gaga kept it low-key by picking a white off-shoulder ensemble for the evening. She stayed true to Tiffany & Co in terms of jewellery.

2. BAFTA Awards 2022

Lady Gaga, who is known for her out-of-the-box red carpet looks, simply picked an emerald mermaid-style gown for the award night.

3. SAG Awards 2019

It seems white has been Lady Gaga's go-to colour over the years. And, her Dior couture is proof. Full points to the creation, but we expected something off track from our very own fashion queen. Don't you agree?

4. Grammys 2019

Lady Gaga's shimmery off-shoulder dress by Celine did manage to win our hearts. Well, we can't help but add here that it was missing the extra oomph that the singer brings to the red carpet.

5. Critics' Choice Awards, 2019

The first thing that comes to our mind after looking at this Calvin Klein creation is minimalist something that doesn't go well with Lady Gaga's fashion history.

What do you have to say?