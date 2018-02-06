How Karan Johar Plans To Celebrate His Twins Roohi And Yash's First Birthday

Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash will celebrate their first birthday tomorrow (February 7). However, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is famous for his star-studded Bollywood parties, will not throw a grand birthday bash on Yash and Roohi's birthday. Sharing the details about the intimate birthday party, Karan Johar said, "It's a small birthday party at home, with just kids their age. I want to keep it simple and intimate this year," reports DNA. "Karan has already spoken to his friends and invited them and their tiny tots to the party at his home. So there will be Taimur Ali Khan, Adira, Misha Kapoor, Laksshya Kapoor and some other B-Town kids," DNA quoted a source as saying.
Karan Johar along with Roohi and Yash attended Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday, last month - the pictures of which were shared by Shilpa Shetty on social media.
And Karan Johar also shared this adorable photo of his twins with Taimur. Aww...
Karan Johar was also spotted with Roohi and Yash at Arpita Khan's Christmas party, last year and also at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's birthday.
Karan Johar's twins were born via surrogacy in February last year. Karan named his son after his late father Yash Johar and Roohi's name is derived by rearranging the letters of his mother Hiroo Johar's name.