How Kajol Taught Daughter Nysa To Deal With Social Media Trolls

Kajol's 22-year-old daughter Nysa Devgan has been in the eye of online trolls for a long time. From her videos of partying with internet sensation Orry going viral, to being spotted in and about Mumbai's party scenes, Nysa has faced her fair share of trolling.

Kajol who is busy promoting her upcoming film Maa, spoke about how she advices her daughter to deal with public scrutiny and social media critics.

What's Happening

Kajol recently revealed how she gives tips to her daughter Nysa on facing harsh online trolls and comments.

Kajol told Hindustan Times, "I keep telling them, 'It's just 1% or 0.1% of people who are talking like that'. I don't even know if they are even real, to be honest. You don't know how much of it is real."

Elaborating on how she advices Nysa to focus on the good, Kajol said, "You have to concentrate on the good. If you have a thousand comments, you will have 999 saying 'She is amazing', she is beautiful'. So much love they get, so many blessings they get. Concentrate on that and don't think too much about all these people. That's all you can do."

Speaking about how she is a protective mother, she said, "I used to be an Eela (a controlling parent she played in Helicopter Eela), but not anymore; I am much calmer and cooler. But yes, I am protective."

About Maa

Maa is directed by Vishal Furia, known for Chhorii and Chhorii 2, and is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. The film stars Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy and Jitin Gulati in key roles, with Kajol in the lead.

Earlier, Kajol had hinted that Maa is connected to her husband Ajay Devgn's film Shaitaan, suggesting it may be part of an expanding cinematic universe. The story follows a mother who will go to any lengths to protect her daughter from evil.

In A Nutshell

Kajol spoke about the advice she gives to her daughter Nysa, who has faced the brunt of online trolls. The actress said she is a protective mother but has calmed down now.

