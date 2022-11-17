How Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor And Kartik Aaryan Lit Up An Award Show

Celebs were pictured at an award show in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan put their most fashionable foot forward to slay at an award show in Mumbai on Wednesday night. During the event, Deepika and Kartik engaged in a fun banter while posing for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. Deepika was a vision in a white gown and styled her hair into a neat bun. Actresses Janhvi and Kriti slayed in shades of blue. Janhvi was seen in a shimmery blue gown, while Kriti was seen in a navy blue thigh-high slit gown. Kartik, as usual, looked dapper, in a green suit set.

Check out Deepika's pictures below:

Kriti Sanon, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Bhediya with co-star Varun Dhawan, took out some time from her busy schedule to attend an award show. Check out her stunning picture:

Here have a look at Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan's pictures:

A few days ago, Deepika Padukone made an appearance with her husband Ranveer Singh at an award show in Mumbai. The couple slayed the red carpet in their best outfits -Deepika looked stunning in an all-red ensemble, while Ranveer opted for a black suit. Recently, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Bhediya which is slated to hit the theatres on November 25. Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Mili, is currently shooting for her next Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.